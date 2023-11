TEMPLE, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has arranged the sale of a 257-unit facility in Temple, about 70 miles north of Austin. The facility spans 81,840 net rentable square feet and is located at the intersection of State Highway 36 and Moffat Road. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the buyer and seller, both of which requested anonymity, in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed.