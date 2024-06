CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has arranged the sale of a 306-unit facility in Corpus Christi. The property spans 41,848 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, Andover Properties, which operated the facility under its Storage King USA brand, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an undisclosed, publicly traded REIT.