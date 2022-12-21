Versal Arranges Sale of 531-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has arranged the sale of a portfolio of two facilities totaling 531 units in Fort Worth. The portfolio spans 89,300 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, an entity doing business as Plano Storage Station LP, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, an Austin-based family partnership.