Versal Arranges Sale of 578-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Odessa, Texas

ODESSA, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has arranged the sale of a 578-unit facility in the West Texas city of Odessa. The facility, which is operated under the Lone Star Storage brand, comprises 70,210 net rentable square feet of space across 389 non-climate-controlled units and 189 climate-controlled units. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, Texas Lone Star Storage Centers Ltd., in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, a joint venture between AVAD Capital and Etude Capital.