ROCKPORT, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of Paradise Self Storage, a 113-unit facility in Rockport, located outside of Corpus Christi in South Texas. The facility was built in 1994 and spans 23,800 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, Iowa-based Elkhorn River Investments LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, Corpus Christi-based Preis Investments Inc.