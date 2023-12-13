Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Versal Negotiates Sale of 240-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Kyle, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KYLE, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of Highway 21 Storage, a 240-unit facility located roughly 25 miles south of downtown Austin in Kyle. The facility was built in 2021 and 2022 and totals 68,775 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the private, Texas-based seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York-based Andover Properties, which will operate the facility under its Storage King USA brand.

