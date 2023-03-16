Versal Negotiates Sale of 270-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of U Store, a 270-unit facility in Corpus Christi. The property, which comprises 75,835 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space, includes six retail spaces and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The team also procured the Texas-based buyer.