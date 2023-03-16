REBusinessOnline

Versal Negotiates Sale of 270-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Corpus Christi

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Self-Storage, Texas

CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of U Store, a 270-unit facility in Corpus Christi. The property, which comprises 75,835 net rentable square feet of non-climate-controlled space, includes six retail spaces and was fully occupied at the time of sale. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company, in the transaction. The team also procured the Texas-based buyer.





Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
3
InterFace Student Housing 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Retail 2023
Apr
17
InterFace Michigan Multifamily 2023
May
4
InterFace Active Adult 2023
May
24
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2023
May
25
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2023
May
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas 2023


Request media kit

Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  