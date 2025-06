CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of Fox Mini Storage, a 396-unit facility located at 5734 Wooldridge Road in Corpus Christi. The facility spans 46,375 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, Corpus Christi-based Fox Tree & Landscape Nursery Inc., in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed, Fort-Worth based buyer.