Versal Negotiates Sale of 3,964-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Texas

by Taylor Williams

AUSTIN, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of eight self-storage facilities totaling 3,964 units in Texas. The properties are collectively known as the Steelcreek Self Storage Portfolio and have an aggregate net rentable square footage of 620,231 square feet. Five facilities are located in the Dallas area; two facilities are in the Austin area, and the last property is situated in the Houston area. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, Dallas-based Steelcreek Management LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the undisclosed, Florida-based buyer.

