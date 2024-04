MONTGOMERY, TEXAS — Versal, a self-storage brokerage firm with offices in Austin and Los Angeles, has negotiated the sale of a 64-unit facility in Montgomery, about 50 miles north of Houston. The facility, known as Spartan Storage, spans 19,998 net rentable square feet. Versal represented the buyer, Houston-based Lakewood Realty Investments, in the transaction. Ryan Dooley of CRD Realty represented the seller, a Texas-based limited liability company.