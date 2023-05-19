Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageTexas

Versal Negotiates Sale of 790-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Galveston, Baytown, Texas

by Taylor Williams

GALVESTON AND BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two self-storage facilities totaling 790 units in Galveston and Baytown. The facilities, which are together known as the Watson & Taylor Portfolio, total 104,830 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the Texas-based seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York-based owner-operator Andover Properties, which is perhaps best known for its Storage King USA brand.

You may also like

GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project...

AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building...

Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Development...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.1M Sale of Industrial...

Davlyn Investments Acquires Spectrum Apartments in Las Vegas...

STRO Cos. Acquires 45,500 SF Industrial Property in...

Rockefeller Group Buys Development Site in Las Vegas...

CBRE Brokers $15.4M Sale of Ranchero Palms Apartments...