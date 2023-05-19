Versal Negotiates Sale of 790-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in Galveston, Baytown, Texas

GALVESTON AND BAYTOWN, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of a portfolio of two self-storage facilities totaling 790 units in Galveston and Baytown. The facilities, which are together known as the Watson & Taylor Portfolio, total 104,830 net rentable square feet. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the Texas-based seller in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, New York-based owner-operator Andover Properties, which is perhaps best known for its Storage King USA brand.