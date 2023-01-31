Versal Negotiates Sale of 84-Unit Self-Storage Facility in Amarillo, Texas

AMARILLO, TEXAS — Self-storage brokerage firm Versal has negotiated the sale of an 84-unit facility in the northwest Texas city of Amarillo. The facility spans 36,000 net rentable square feet across 72 traditional storage units and 12 parking/outdoor storage spaces. Bill Bellomy, Michael Johnson, Logan Foster and Hugh Horne of Versal represented the seller, Iowa-based Second Generation Properties LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyers, which were Texas-based private investors.