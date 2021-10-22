REBusinessOnline

Versity Investments Acquires Apartment Community in Central Florida for $89M

Built in 2015, Astoria is situated on 14.4 acres in Celebration, Fla., and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

CELEBRATION, FLA. — Versity Investments LLC has acquired Astoria, a 306-unit multifamily property located in Celebration, for $89 million. CGI+ Real Estate Strategies sold the 306-unit community in a 1031 exchange. Astoria is the first multifamily acquisition for Versity and was 97.1 percent occupied at the time of sale, according to Blake Wettengel of Versity.

Built in 2015, Astoria is situated on 14.4 acres and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a pool, clubhouse, elevator access and a fitness studio.

