Versity Investments Buys 429-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of Nevada, Reno for $59M

Wolf Run offers 429 beds of student housing near the University of Nevada, Reno campus.

RENO, NEV. — Versity Investments has acquired Wolf Run, a 429-bed student housing community serving students attending the University of Nevada, Reno, for $59 million. The property consists of 17 one-, two- and three-story residential buildings alongside a two-story clubhouse and leasing office. The seller in the transaction was undisclosed.

“Wolf Run proved itself in this market over a very difficult last 12 months,” says Brian Nelson, president of the Aliso Viejo, California-based company. “We believe the property’s location being two blocks from campus and fresh renovations had everything to do with its 99 percent occupancy during COVID.”

