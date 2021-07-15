Versity Investments Buys 429-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of Nevada, Reno for $59M
RENO, NEV. — Versity Investments has acquired Wolf Run, a 429-bed student housing community serving students attending the University of Nevada, Reno, for $59 million. The property consists of 17 one-, two- and three-story residential buildings alongside a two-story clubhouse and leasing office. The seller in the transaction was undisclosed.
“Wolf Run proved itself in this market over a very difficult last 12 months,” says Brian Nelson, president of the Aliso Viejo, California-based company. “We believe the property’s location being two blocks from campus and fresh renovations had everything to do with its 99 percent occupancy during COVID.”
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.