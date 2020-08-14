Versona Signs 10,000 SF Retail Lease at Shoppes at Montage Mountain in Moosic, Pennsylvania

MOOSIC, PA. — Apparel and jewelry retailer Versona has signed a 10,000-square-foot retail lease at The Shoppes at Montage Mountain, a retail center located in Moosic in the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton area. The official opening is slated for September 24. Approximately 95 percent of the center’s tenants that were affected by the pandemic have since reopened. U.S. Properties Group owns the center.