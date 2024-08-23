Friday, August 23, 2024
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Renews 1.1 MSF Office, Life Sciences Lease in Boston

by Taylor Williams

BOSTON — Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. has renewed its lease for approximately 1.1 million square feet of office and life sciences space at 50 Northern Avenue and 11 Fan Pier Boulevard in Boston. According to Loopnet Inc., both buildings were constructed in 2013 and total 587,374 and 543,098 square feet, respectively. Vertex’s existing lease, which expires in December 2028, was extended for approximately 15 years through June 2044. A joint venture that includes locally based REIT Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ: DHC) owns both buildings. The RMR Group provides property and asset management services for the joint venture.  

