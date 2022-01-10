REBusinessOnline

Vertical Cold Storage Acquires 227,331 SF Facility in Richardson, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

RICHARDSON, TEXAS — Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled industrial facilities, has acquired Lone Star Cold Storage, a 227,331-square-foot property located in the northeastern Dallas suburb of Richardson. The facility features 5.6 million cubic feet of storage space, 17,892 pallet positions and 40 dock doors. In addition, Lone Star Cold Storage offers seven rooms for various food processing and storage needs with temperatures ranging from -20 to 45 degrees Fahrenheit. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

