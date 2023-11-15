Vertical Cold Storage Breaks Ground on 300,000 SF Facility in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, MO. — Vertical Cold Storage, a developer and operator of temperature-controlled distribution centers sponsored by real estate investment firm Platform Ventures, has broken ground on a 300,000-square-foot facility in south Kansas City. The facility is scheduled to be operational by the end of 2024 and employ up to 130 full-time team members. The project site is located adjacent to the CPKC intermodal terminal. The property will offer roughly 50,000 pallet positions, blast freezing technology and four rooms convertible to -20 degrees Fahrenheit. Primus Builders is the general contractor.