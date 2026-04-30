Vertical Construction Begins on $1.2B Hospital Development in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Barton Malow | Edifice joint venture team has begun structural steel work at Roper St. Francis Healthcare’s $1.2 billion Roper Hospital development in North Charleston. The start of steel work signals the 27-acre project’s transition from below-grade construction to its vertical rise.

Designed by E4H Environments for Health Architecture and Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, the hospital campus will span 805,000 square feet and will offer 328 inpatient beds, a 47-bay emergency department, 44 critical care beds, 18 operating rooms, a comprehensive imaging department and a 12-bay hemodialysis unit. Completion is targeted for 2029.