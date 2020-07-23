REBusinessOnline

Vertical Farming Company Signs 83,436 SF Industrial Lease at Parc Air 59 in Metro Houston

Parc Air 59 in Humble totals 279,500 square feet.

HUMBLE, TEXAS — Kalera, a Florida-based vertical farming company, has signed an 83,436-square-foot industrial lease to be the first tenant at Parc Air 59, a 279,500-square-foot development in the northern Houston suburb of Humble by Jackson-Shaw. The company will occupy the entirety of Building A, a rear-load property that is nearing completion and that features 28- to 32-foot clear heights, 130-foot truck courts and an ESFR sprinkler system.

