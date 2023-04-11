Vertical Ventures Buys 232,863 SF Rose Canyon Business Park in Central San Diego

SAN DIEGO — Vertical Ventures has purchased a 232,863-square-foot industrial park in Central San Diego. The multi-tenant park is located at 4901- 4907 Morena Blvd., west of the Clairemont submarket.

Known as Rose Canyon Business Park, the property’s 15 buildings are spread across 38.1 acres. The asset was built in the late 1970s through the 1980s, and has recently undergone external renovations.

The property is 99.5 percent occupied and offers suites ranging from 500 to 5,000 square feet.

Phillip Linton of the CBRE Capital Markets Division in San Diego represented the buyer, while Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller.