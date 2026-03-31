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Situated near the University of Louisville, The Nine offers shared amenities including a resort-style pool and 24-hour fitness center.
AcquisitionsKentuckySoutheastStudent Housing

Vesper Acquires 385-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Louisville

by John Nelson

LOUISVILLE, KY. — Vesper Holdings has acquired Yugo Louisville Nine, a 385-bed student housing community located near the University of Louisville campus.

The property — now dubbed ‘The Nine’ — was developed in 2016 and offers units in two-, three, four- and five-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities at the six-story community include a 24-hour fitness center, study center, yoga and spin room, coffee bar, game room, resort-style pool, sun deck, fire pit, dog park and group study lounges.

CBRE represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. The sales price was also not disclosed. Aaron Moll of Berkadia arranged an undisclosed amount of acquisition financing on behalf of Vesper.

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