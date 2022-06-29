Vesper, Fortress Acquire 444-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Florida in Tampa

ON50 Tampa is a 444-bed student housing community located near the University of South Florida. The property offers a mix of three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units.

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between Vesper Holdings and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group has acquired ON50 Tampa, a 444-bed student housing community located near the University of South Florida. The property offers a mix of three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, computer lab, study lounge, movie and entertainment center, hammock garden, community kitchenette, coffee bar and shuttle service to the university’s campus. The community is the joint venture’s fourth acquisition over the past 13 months. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.