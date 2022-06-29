REBusinessOnline

Vesper, Fortress Acquire 444-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of South Florida in Tampa

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Southeast, Student Housing

ON50 Tampa is a 444-bed student housing community located near the University of South Florida. The property offers a mix of three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units.

TAMPA, FLA. — A joint venture between Vesper Holdings and funds managed by affiliates of Fortress Investment Group has acquired ON50 Tampa, a 444-bed student housing community located near the University of South Florida. The property offers a mix of three- and four-bedroom, fully furnished units. Shared amenities include a swimming pool, computer lab, study lounge, movie and entertainment center, hammock garden, community kitchenette, coffee bar and shuttle service to the university’s campus. The community is the joint venture’s fourth acquisition over the past 13 months. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022
Sep
21
InterFace Net Lease 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  