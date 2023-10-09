Monday, October 9, 2023
Vesper Holdings plans to implement a value-add program at 33 North, which serves students at the University of North Texas in Denton.
Vesper Holdings Acquires 427-Bed Student Housing Community Near the University of North Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Vesper Holdings has acquired 33 North, a 427-bed student housing community located near the University of North Texas in Denton. Built in 2013, the mid-rise property offers a mix of one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a pool, fitness center, study lounge, clubroom, gaming centers, package lockers and an outdoor kitchen. The property was acquired in an off-market transaction, the terms of which were not disclosed. Vesper plans to implement capital improvements to the community’s clubhouse, fitness center and pool area. Technological upgrades will also be implemented throughout the property, which will be managed by Vesper’s in-house management firm, Campus Life & Style.

