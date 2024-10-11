Vesper Holdings Acquires 432-Bed Student Housing Community in Denton, Texas

DENTON, TEXAS — Vesper Holdings has acquired Midtown 905, a 432-bed student housing community located near the University of North Texas campus in Denton. Built in 2011, the four-story building offers fully furnished units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, pool, game room and a coffee bar. Christopher Epp of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Gregg Wallace of AMA Financial and Geoff Smith of Walker & Dunlop placed acquisition financing for the new ownership, which also plans to invest $1.8 million in capital improvements to the property.