Friday, October 11, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Midtown-905-Denton
Midtown 905 in Denton totals 432 beds. The property was built in 2011.
AcquisitionsMultifamilyStudent HousingTexas

Vesper Holdings Acquires 432-Bed Student Housing Community in Denton, Texas

by Taylor Williams

DENTON, TEXAS — Vesper Holdings has acquired Midtown 905, a 432-bed student housing community located near the University of North Texas campus in Denton. Built in 2011, the four-story building offers fully furnished units in two-, three- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a clubhouse, pool, game room and a coffee bar. Christopher Epp of Walker & Dunlop represented the undisclosed seller in the transaction. Gregg Wallace of AMA Financial and Geoff Smith of Walker & Dunlop placed acquisition financing for the new ownership, which also plans to invest $1.8 million in capital improvements to the property.

You may also like

Triten Real Estate Partners Buys 485,885 SF Industrial...

Partnership Completes 135,000 SF Life Sciences Project in...

Younger Partners Arranges Sale of Four-Acre Industrial Development...

PAGEWOOD, Wile Interests Welcome Three New Office Tenants...

Dwight Capital Provides $38.4M Loan for Volta at...

TMR Acquires 182-Unit Multifamily Property in Lacey, Washington

Alterra IOS Acquires Three Industrial Outdoor Storage Sites...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $4M Sale of Wisconsin...

HTG Begins Construction on $58M Affordable Housing Community...