Thursday, November 13, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The Den in Columbia offers several amenities such as a resort-style pool.
AcquisitionsMidwestMissouriMultifamilyStudent Housing

Vesper Holdings Acquires 522-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Missouri

by Kristin Harlow

COLUMBIA, MO. — Vesper Holdings has acquired The Den, a 522-bed student housing community located near the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Vesper acquired the property in partnership with an undisclosed institutional investor. Built in 2014, the four-story community offers fully furnished units in two- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, game room, computer room, dog park, hammock garden, basketball courts, study rooms, fire pits and an outdoor kitchen and grilling area.

You may also like

Baker Katz Buys 108,016 SF Lakewood Forest Shopping...

Brennan Acquires Industrial Outdoor Storage Facility in South...

CCI to Develop 236-Unit Senior Living Community in...

Northmarq Brokers $32M Sale of Ventura Villas Multifamily...

Simone Charitable Foundation Buys 60,500 SF Frito-Lay Regional...

Stonemont Financial Group Secures 450,112 SF Lease at...

Brisky Net Lease Brokers Sale of 199,919 SF...

Interra Realty Arranges $12.2M Sale of Multifamily Property...

Greenstone Partners Negotiates $1.9M Sale of Retail Center...