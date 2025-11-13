Vesper Holdings Acquires 522-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Missouri

COLUMBIA, MO. — Vesper Holdings has acquired The Den, a 522-bed student housing community located near the University of Missouri campus in Columbia. Vesper acquired the property in partnership with an undisclosed institutional investor. Built in 2014, the four-story community offers fully furnished units in two- and four-bedroom configurations with bed-to-bath parity. Shared amenities include a resort-style pool, fitness center, clubhouse, game room, computer room, dog park, hammock garden, basketball courts, study rooms, fire pits and an outdoor kitchen and grilling area.