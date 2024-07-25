Thursday, July 25, 2024
Built in 2008, The Lex offers a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom student housing units with bed-to-bath parity.
Vesper Holdings Acquires 649-Bed Student Housing Community Near University of Kentucky

by John Nelson

LEXINGTON, KY. — Vesper Holdings has acquired The Lex, a 649-bed student housing community located near the University of Kentucky campus in Lexington. Built in 2008, the four-story property offers a mix of one-, two- and four-bedroom units with bed-to-bath parity. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, resort-style swimming pool, yoga studio, study spaces, outdoor hammock garden and a newly renovated clubhouse and gaming lounge.

Vesper partnered with an undisclosed institutional investor on the off-market acquisition, financing for which was placed by Gregg Wallace at AMA Financial.

The new ownership plans to begin a capital improvement plan imminently that will include the addition of updated technology and upgrades to units and shared amenity spaces. Campus Life & Style, Vesper’s in-house property management platform, will operate The Lex.

