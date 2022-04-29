Vesper Holdings Acquires Student Housing Portfolio for $240M

The portfolio includes this unnamed, 699-bed community located near the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.

NEW YORK CITY — New York City-based Vesper Holdings has acquired a four-property, 2,761-bed student housing portfolio for approximately $240 million. The properties are located in Georgia, Virginia, Kentucky and Indiana. Jaclyn Fitts of CBRE negotiated the transaction on behalf of the undisclosed seller.

The properties in the portfolio include a 635-bed community located near Indiana University in Bloomington, Ind.; a 699-bed community located near the University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky.; a 736-bed community located near Kennesaw State University in Kennesaw, Ga.; and a 691-bed community located near Virginia Commonwealth University in Richmond, Va. The portfolio had an average occupancy of 97 percent at the time of sale.

This transaction brings Vesper’s portfolio to a total of 23,544 beds. Vesper’s portfolio is managed by Vesper’s subsidiary property management company, Campus Life & Style.