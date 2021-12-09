REBusinessOnline

Vesper Holdings Buys 405-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Student Housing, Texas

Tower-5040-Houston

Tower 5040 in Houston consists of 405 beds across 147 units.

HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm Vesper Holdings has purchased Tower 5040, a 405-bed student housing property located near the University of Houston. Built in 2020, the midrise building features 147 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom floor plans, all with bed-to-bath parity. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Communal amenities include a pool with a hot tub and sundeck, computer lab, TV lounge, outdoor kitchen and grilling area and study rooms. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Dec
15
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2021: Helping Student Housing Operators Navigate the Challenges of Leasing and Turn
Jan
20
THE Inland Empire Commercial Real Estate Conference 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  