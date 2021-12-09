Vesper Holdings Buys 405-Bed Student Housing Property Near University of Houston

Tower 5040 in Houston consists of 405 beds across 147 units.

HOUSTON — New York City-based investment firm Vesper Holdings has purchased Tower 5040, a 405-bed student housing property located near the University of Houston. Built in 2020, the midrise building features 147 units in a mix of studio, one-, two- and four-bedroom floor plans, all with bed-to-bath parity. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Communal amenities include a pool with a hot tub and sundeck, computer lab, TV lounge, outdoor kitchen and grilling area and study rooms. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.