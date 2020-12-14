Vesper Holdings Purchases 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University

KENNESAW, GA. — Vesper Holdings has purchased The Indy, a 543-bed student housing community near Kennesaw State University (KSU). Delivered earlier this year, the property offers one- to five-bedroom floor plans with bed-to-bath parity. Unit interiors feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers and 55-inch smart TVs. Communal amenities include a fitness center, rooftop lounges, clubhouse and a pool. The community is situated on 4.2 acres at 3011 Hidden Forest Court in Kennesaw, two miles from KSU’s campus. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.