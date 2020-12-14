REBusinessOnline

Vesper Holdings Purchases 543-Bed Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast, Student Housing

Communal amenities at The Indy include a fitness center, rooftop lounges, clubhouse and a pool.

KENNESAW, GA. — Vesper Holdings has purchased The Indy, a 543-bed student housing community near Kennesaw State University (KSU). Delivered earlier this year, the property offers one- to five-bedroom floor plans with bed-to-bath parity. Unit interiors feature granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, washers and dryers and 55-inch smart TVs. Communal amenities include a fitness center, rooftop lounges, clubhouse and a pool. The community is situated on 4.2 acres at 3011 Hidden Forest Court in Kennesaw, two miles from KSU’s campus. The seller and sales price were not disclosed.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?
Dec
16
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2020


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  