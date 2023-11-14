Vesper Recapitalizes 850-Bed Student Housing Community Near Kennesaw State University in Metro Atlanta

KENNESAW, GA. — Vesper Holdings has recapitalized West 22, an 850-bed student housing property located near the Kennesaw State University campus in metro Atlanta. Vesper owns the community through a joint venture partnership with an undisclosed investor. West 22 offers a mix of cottage and apartment units in one- through five-bedroom configurations. Shared amenities include a two-story fitness center, outdoor kitchen, basketball court, sand volleyball court, firepit and a hammock garden.

The partnership plans to execute $3 million in capital improvements at the property over the next two years, including the addition of new flooring in units, lighting and cabinet upgrades, the addition of Nest thermostats and smart locks, and renovations to the clubhouse, gym and swimming pool.

Jaclyn Fitts, William Vonderfecht and Casey Schaefer of CBRE’s National Student Housing team represented Vesper in the transaction, along with CBRE’s Kevin Geiger and Shea Campbell. Timothy Bradley and Austin Kinn of TSB Capital Advisors arranged the financing on behalf of the joint venture.