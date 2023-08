ROCKY HILL, CONN. — Vessel Technologies, a New York City-based provider of modular and prefabricated housing, will develop a 96-unit rental project in Rocky Hill, a southern suburb of Hartford. The property will be developed at a vacant site at 125 Henkel Way. The majority of the units will have one-bedroom floor plans to accompany several residences with two-bedroom floor plans. Fabrication will commence in September, and the first move-ins are scheduled for late 2024.