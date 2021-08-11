REBusinessOnline

Vesta Capital Acquires Four Multifamily Properties in Oklahoma City Totaling 550 Units

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

OKLAHOMA CITY — Tulsa-based investment firm Vesta Capital has acquired Esplanade by the Lake, Mansion West, Salem West and Wedgewood Village in Oklahoma City. The four multifamily properties total approximately 550 units. According to Apartments.com, Esplanade by the Lake was built in 1976 and totals 136 units; Mansion West was completed in 1984 and offers 78 units; Salem West was constructed in 1970 and consists of 34 units; and Wedgewood Village was built in 1974 and features 301 units. The sellers were not disclosed.

