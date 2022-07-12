Vesta Realty Partners Acquires 1.1 MSF Distribution Center in Spanish Fork, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

Located at 4000 E. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the property features 1.1 million square feet of distribution space.

SPANISH FORK, UTAH — Salt Lake City-based Vesta Realty Partners has purchased Western Distribution Center, located at 4000 E. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork. A pair of Knoxville, Tenn.-based investors sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Jarrod Hunt of Colliers International represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Initially built by Fingerhut Corp., the facility features 1.1 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space.