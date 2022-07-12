REBusinessOnline

Vesta Realty Partners Acquires 1.1 MSF Distribution Center in Spanish Fork, Utah

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Utah, Western

4000-E-Highway-6-Spanish-Fork-UT

Located at 4000 E. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork, Utah, the property features 1.1 million square feet of distribution space.

SPANISH FORK, UTAH — Salt Lake City-based Vesta Realty Partners has purchased Western Distribution Center, located at 4000 E. Highway 6 in Spanish Fork. A pair of Knoxville, Tenn.-based investors sold the asset for an undisclosed price.

Jarrod Hunt of Colliers International represented the seller and buyer in the deal.

Initially built by Fingerhut Corp., the facility features 1.1 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Jul
20
Webinar: The Rise of TikTok — How Student Housing Operators Can Generate Leases with TikTok
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  