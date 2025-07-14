Vestar Completes $3M Renovation of The District at Green Valley Ranch in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS — Vestar has completed the $3 million renovation of The District at Green Valley Ranch, a 385,000-square-foot mixed-use development in Las Vegas. The renovation project included upgraded signage, refurbished pylons and monuments, enhanced lighting with new fixtures, refreshed paint and improved landscaping, as well as remodeled storefronts, parking areas and entryways.

Vestar has also secured a partnership with upscale home goods retailer Pottery Barn, a tenant at the center, to bring higher-quality outdoor furniture to the development’s communal spaces.

The District is currently 95 percent leased, with five new tenants recently joining the development, including Urth Caffé, Beverly Hills Rejuvenation Center and Bluemercury, and dining options North Italia and Flower Child. Other tenants at the property include lululemon, Aerie, Warby Parker, Anthropologie, Ben & Jerry’s, Chico’s and Lush.

Originally constructed by American Nevada Co. in 2005, The District at Green Valley Ranch has been owned by Vestar since 2015.