Vestar Completes 400,000 SF Queen Creek Crossing in Metro Phoenix 

QUEEN CREEK, ARIZ. — Vestar has completed Queen Creek Crossing, a 400,000-square-foot retail development located in Queen Creek, approximately 40 miles southeast of Phoenix. Costco anchors the property, which is fully leased. Other tenants include Ashley Furniture, Hobby Lobby, BJ’s Restaurant and Brewhouse, Ono Hawaiian BBQ, Smoothie King, Sleep Number, Fleet Feet, Well Groomed Pets, Desert Financial Credit Union, Natural Pediatrix, Gallery Nails and Snip-Its. Additionally, The Habit Burger and Grill is scheduled to debut in December, while U.S. Bank is expected to open in late 2026. Vestar originally broke ground on the 31-acre development in 2022.