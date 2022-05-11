Vestar, DMB Development to Build 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Retail, Western

Located in Buckeye, Ariz., Verrado Marketplace will feature more than 500,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of KTGY)

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Vestar, in partnership with DMB Development, has unveiled plans for Verrado Marketplace, a commercial space near Verrado, an 8,800-acre master-planned community in Buckeye.

Totaling more than 500,000 square feet of space, Verrado Marketplace will feature a grocery store, apparel and home décor stores, a department store, movie theater, specialty shops, restaurants and services. Additionally, the project will feature public outdoor spaces. Verrado Marketplace will be designed to complement the small-town neighborhood charm of the Verrado community.

The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10. Construction is slated to begin in mid-2023 following necessary approvals from the City of Buckeye.