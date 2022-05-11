REBusinessOnline

Vestar, DMB Development to Build 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye, Arizona

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Retail, Western

Verrado-Marketplace-Buckeye-AZ

Located in Buckeye, Ariz., Verrado Marketplace will feature more than 500,000 square feet of retail space. (Rendering courtesy of KTGY)

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Vestar, in partnership with DMB Development, has unveiled plans for Verrado Marketplace, a commercial space near Verrado, an 8,800-acre master-planned community in Buckeye.

Totaling more than 500,000 square feet of space, Verrado Marketplace will feature a grocery store, apparel and home décor stores, a department store, movie theater, specialty shops, restaurants and services. Additionally, the project will feature public outdoor spaces. Verrado Marketplace will be designed to complement the small-town neighborhood charm of the Verrado community.

The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10. Construction is slated to begin in mid-2023 following necessary approvals from the City of Buckeye.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
May
12
Webinar: Inflation and Rising Interest Rates – Doom or Boom for the Seniors Housing Industry?
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Multifamily 2022
Jun
16
InterFace Denver Retail 2022
Jun
20
InterFace Southern California Desert Commercial Real Estate Conference


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  