Vestar, DMB Development to Build 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye, Arizona
BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Vestar, in partnership with DMB Development, has unveiled plans for Verrado Marketplace, a commercial space near Verrado, an 8,800-acre master-planned community in Buckeye.
Totaling more than 500,000 square feet of space, Verrado Marketplace will feature a grocery store, apparel and home décor stores, a department store, movie theater, specialty shops, restaurants and services. Additionally, the project will feature public outdoor spaces. Verrado Marketplace will be designed to complement the small-town neighborhood charm of the Verrado community.
The marketplace will be located at the northeast corner of Verrado Way and Interstate 10. Construction is slated to begin in mid-2023 following necessary approvals from the City of Buckeye.