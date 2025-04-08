Vestar Signs Leases with 10 New Tenants at The Promenade Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, ARIZ. — Vestar has signed leases with 10 new tenants at The Promenade Scottsdale, a 1 million-square-foot retail center located in the Phoenix suburb of Scottsdale. Retail and restaurant concepts including Fan Outfitters, J. Crew, Pvolve and Kura Sushi are now open at the center. IKEA, Sugar Sugar, The Wallpaper Co., DXL and Pella Windows are also scheduled to open at the property before the end of the year. Additionally, existing tenant Cox has expanded its space to occupy an additional 3,852 square feet. Vestar manages the center, which is now more than 98 percent leased. FalconEye Ventures owns The Promenade Scottsdale.