Vestar Signs Leases with Five New Retail Tenants at Verrado Marketplace in Suburban Phoenix

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Vestar has signed leases with five new tenants at Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle and entertainment center under development in Buckeye, roughly 35 miles west of downtown Phoenix. Retail and restaurant concepts including Sourdough & Co., See’s Candies, CityVet, Great Clips and NextCare are anticipated to open in May 2026 and will occupy a combined 10,000 square feet.

Upon completion, Verrado Marketplace will offer a selection of retail, dining and service-oriented options. The new tenants will join a mix of anchors and national brands such as Target, Harkins BackLot, Safeway, Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, ULTA Beauty, Famous Footwear, Buckle, Bath & Body Works, European Wax Center and Zara Nails. A variety of eateries are also confirmed including Salt Tacos + Tequila, Shake Shack, Handel’s Ice Cream, Nekter Juice Bar, Thai Chili, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Tropical Smoothie and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill.