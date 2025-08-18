Monday, August 18, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Verrado-Mktpl-Buckeye-AZ
Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle and entertainment center in Buckeye, Ariz., is currently under development and anticipated to open in 2026.
ArizonaLeasing ActivityRetailWestern

Vestar Signs Leases with Five New Retail Tenants at Verrado Marketplace in Suburban Phoenix

by Amy Works

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Vestar has signed leases with five new tenants at Verrado Marketplace, a 500,000-square-foot open-air lifestyle and entertainment center under development in Buckeye, roughly 35 miles west of downtown Phoenix. Retail and restaurant concepts including Sourdough & Co., See’s Candies, CityVet, Great Clips and NextCare are anticipated to open in May 2026 and will occupy a combined 10,000 square feet.

Upon completion, Verrado Marketplace will offer a selection of retail, dining and service-oriented options. The new tenants will join a mix of anchors and national brands such as Target, Harkins BackLot, Safeway, Ross, Marshalls, HomeGoods, ULTA Beauty, Famous Footwear, Buckle, Bath & Body Works, European Wax Center and Zara Nails. A variety of eateries are also confirmed including Salt Tacos + Tequila, Shake Shack, Handel’s Ice Cream, Nekter Juice Bar, Thai Chili, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Tropical Smoothie and Hawaiian Bros Island Grill.

You may also like

Kraus-Anderson Completes $10M Restaurant, Lodge in Lutsen, Minnesota

Brown Commercial Group Secures 60,050 SF Industrial Lease...

Florida’s Retail Evolution Is Paying Off

JLL Negotiates Sale of 116,000 SF Shopping Center...

Boston Scientific Signs 30,821 SF Office Lease Near...

Stream Realty Partners Negotiates 19,906 SF Office Lease...

EDGE Capital Markets Brokers Sale of 12,500 SF...

CORE Sells Palmetto Plaza Retail Center in Miami...

Sansone Group, Priseda Acquire 214,000 SF Data Center...