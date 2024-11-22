Vestar Starts Construction on 500,000 SF Verrado Marketplace in Buckeye, Arizona

BUCKEYE, ARIZ. — Vestar has broken ground on Verrado Marketplace, a retail destination at the northeast corner of Interstate 10 and Verrado Way in Buckeye. The 500,000-square-foot development is situated at the entrance to DMB Associates’ 8,800-acre Verrado master-planned community.

The $275 million project is projected to generate more than $50 million in total tax revenue for the City of Buckeye and contribute an estimated $1.8 billion in economic output over the next 10 years.

Upon completion, Verrado Marketplace will have more than 50 retailers and restaurants, including Target, Harkins Theater’s Backlot concept, Safeway, Ross Dress for Less, Marshalls and HomeGoods. Additional pre-signed tenants include ULTA Beauty, Famous Footwear, Buckle, Salt Tacos + Tequila, Bath & Body Works, Shake Shack, Handel’s Ice Cream, Nekter Juice, See’s Candies, Thai Chili, Einstein Bros. Bagels, Tropical Smoothie, Hawaiian Bros., European Wax Center, Zara Nails, Pacific Dental, America’s Best Contacts & Glasses and Mountain America Credit Union. The new tenants are slated to start opening in spring 2026.

Verrado Marketplace will also feature a splash pad, live performance stage and video screen and a half-acre central lawn surrounded by restaurants and outdoor fireplace, as well as a Sip & Stroll experience, where guests over 21 can consume alcoholic beverages while enjoying designated common areas within the property. The marketplace will also offer planned activities, including musical performances, holiday celebrations and community-focused events.

Vestar, in partnership with DMB Associates, owns and is developing Verrado Marketplace. The project team includes Haydon Building Corp. as general contractor, Nelsen Partners as architect and Optimus Civil Design Group as engineer. Ryan Desmond, Charles Skaggs and Justin DiBiase of Western Retail Advisors are serving as leasing agents for the property.