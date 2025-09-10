Vestar to Develop 500,000 SF Laveen Towne Center Retail Project in Southwest Phoenix

PHOENIX — Vestar has received approval from the Village Planning Committee to develop Laveen Towne Center, an open-air shopping center in Phoenix’s southwest submarket of Laveen. Set to break ground in summer 2026 with grand opening targeted for winter 2027, Laveen Towne Center will feature 500,000 square feet of retail, dining and entertainment space on 90 acres.

Vestar plans to preserve the character and charm of the area through the project’s design and programming. The development will reuse existing materials and features found onsite, including from Hudson Farmhouse and informational plaques will inform visitors about the site and Laveen’s agrarian heritage. Additionally, the project will include a landscaped community space named Laveen Village Green that will host seasonal events, outdoor entertainment and public gatherings throughout the year.

Laveen Towne Center is one of five ground-up projects that Vestar has brought to the Phoenix metro area since 2020, with an additional 1.5 million square feet of new projects in pre-development, set to be completed by 2031.