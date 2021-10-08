Vestar to Develop $90M of Spec Retail Projects in Metro Phoenix

Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek, Ariz., will feature 75,000 square feet of retail space.

QUEEN CREEK AND PEORIA, ARIZ. — Vestar has unveiled plans to develop three speculative retail projects, totaling 465,000 square feet in Queen Creek and Peoria. With a combined construction cost of nearly $90 million, construction is slated to begin in late 2021 through early 2022.

Queen Creek Crossing in Queen Creek is a planned 31-acre property featuring 300,000 square feet of retail space. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 2022, with opening planned in March 2023. Costco will anchor the property, located at the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads.

Vineyard Towne Center, also in Queen Creek, will feature 75,000 square feet of retail for the first phase of the 23-acre development. Located at the northwest corner of North Gantzel and West Combs roads. Construction is slated to begin in first-quarter 2022 with completion scheduled for year-end.

The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria will feature 90,000 square feet of retail space on 26 acres at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway. The development is slated to open in late 2022.