REBusinessOnline

Vestar to Develop $90M of Spec Retail Projects in Metro Phoenix

Posted on by in Arizona, Development, Retail, Western

Vineyard-Towne-Center-Queen-Creek-AZ-2

Vineyard Towne Center in Queen Creek, Ariz., will feature 75,000 square feet of retail space.

QUEEN CREEK AND PEORIA, ARIZ. — Vestar has unveiled plans to develop three speculative retail projects, totaling 465,000 square feet in Queen Creek and Peoria. With a combined construction cost of nearly $90 million, construction is slated to begin in late 2021 through early 2022.

Queen Creek Crossing in Queen Creek is a planned 31-acre property featuring 300,000 square feet of retail space. Groundbreaking is scheduled for June 2022, with opening planned in March 2023. Costco will anchor the property, located at the northwest corner of Ellsworth and Queen Creek roads.

Vineyard Towne Center, also in Queen Creek, will feature 75,000 square feet of retail for the first phase of the 23-acre development. Located at the northwest corner of North Gantzel and West Combs roads. Construction is slated to begin in first-quarter 2022 with completion scheduled for year-end.

The Shops at Lake Pleasant in Peoria will feature 90,000 square feet of retail space on 26 acres at the intersection of Happy Valley Road and Lake Pleasant Parkway. The development is slated to open in late 2022.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews