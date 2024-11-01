Friday, November 1, 2024
The project at The District at Green Valley Ranch in Henderson, Nev., is scheduled for completion in early 2025.
Vestar Underway on $3M Renovation Project at 385,000 SF Retail Center in Henderson, Nevada

by Amy Works

HENDERSON, NEV. — Vestar is underway on a $3 million renovation project at The District at Green Valley Ranch, a 385,000-square-foot retail development located in Henderson, roughly 15 miles outside Las Vegas. Scheduled for completion in early 2025, the project includes updates to exteriors, signage, lighting, landscaping and outdoor furniture.

Additionally, the project will add 14,300 square feet of new space to the property. New tenants Flower Child and North Italia have also signed leases at the development and are scheduled to open this month. 

