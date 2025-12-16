Vestian Secures Three Commercial Leases in North Carolina Totaling 110,000 SF

CHICAGO — Vestian, a Chicago-based commercial real estate services firm, has recently secured three commercial leases in North Carolina for three global manufacturers. The deals include an industrial lease for HEYCO-Werk USA, a tech manufacturer for plastic injection and two-shot molding; a lease for a new experience center in Charlotte for corrugated box manufacturer BHS Corrugated; and an industrial lease for BICASA North America, a provider of technical lab furniture. Information on the landlords and specific locations were not released.