REBusinessOnline

Veteran Services USA, Lockwood Buy Hotel Portfolio for $225M, Plan Mixed-Use Redevelopments

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Hospitality, Michigan, Mixed-Use, Southeast

Tulsa hotel

One of the ten properties purchased was Crowne Plaza, which is located at 7902 South Lewis Ave. in Tulsa, Okla. (pictured).

MIAMI AND SOUTHFIELD, MICH. — Veteran Services USA and Southfield, Mich.-based Lockwood Asset Management have bought a 10-property hotel portfolio totaling more than 1.6 million square feet, for $225 million. The seller(s) was not disclosed.

Veteran Services USA plans to redesign and convert existing buildings into mixed-use properties with Radisson Hotel accommodations. The properties will include separate studio and one-bedroom residential apartments for veterans age 55 and over who live on a fixed income.

SarahCare, a Canton, Ohio- based brand that provides senior daytime care and activities, will lease space at several locations within the portfolio. In addition to the residential space and SarahCare facilities, the building’s large-scale, existing kitchen facilities will be available for lease for a ghost kitchen.

The 10 properties include the following:
• Crowne Plaza located at 6121 N. Interstate Highway 35 in Austin, Texas;
• Crowne Plaza located at 33 E. Fifth St. in Dayton, Ohio;
• Crowne Plaza located at 9090 Southwest Freeway in Houston, Texas;
• Marriott located at 200 E. Amite St. in Jackson, Miss.;
• Radisson located at 1775 Parkway Place in Marietta, Ga.;
• Crowne Plaza located at 2625 Thousand Oaks St. in Memphis, Tenn.;
• Clarion Inn located at 3835 McCoy Road in Orlando, Fla.;
• Crown Plaza located at 1741 Papermill Road in Reading, Penn.;
• Wyndham Gardens located at 1 West Lafayette St. in Trenton, N.J., and
• Crowne Plaza located at 7902 South Lewis Ave. in Tulsa, Okla.

Eddy Nevarez of Marcus & Millichap was the exclusive agent representing Veteran Services USA and Lockwood for nine of the properties.

Veteran Services USA is a Miami-based nonprofit organization that supports veterans and seniors by creating affordable, independent housing, as well as by supporting social service and healthcare programs.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Jul
13
InterFace Student Housing 2021
Jul
22
Webinar: Invigorating the Seniors Housing Workforce
Aug
4
InterFace Active Adult 2021
Aug
18
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2021
Aug
25
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2021
Sep
9
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews