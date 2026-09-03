Via Transportation Signs 55,066 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Via Transportation has signed a 55,066-square-foot office lease in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of software for public transportation networks will occupy the entire 25th and 26th floors at 2 Park Avenue, a 1.2 million-square-foot building that recently underwent capital improvements. Erik Schmall and Allyson Bowen of Savills represented the tenant in the lease negotiations. Mitch Konsker, Cynthia Wasserberger, Kristen Morgan and Michael Pallas, also with JLL, along with internal agent Franco Rauseo, represented the landlord, an affiliate of fashion company Haddad Brands.