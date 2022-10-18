REBusinessOnline

ViaWest Breaks Ground on 172,845 SF Spec Warehouse in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Utah, Western

5-South-Commerce-Center-SLC-UT

Located in Salt Lake City, 5 South Commerce Center will feature 172,845 square feet of speculative Class A industrial space.

SALT LAKE CITY — ViaWest Group has broken ground on 5 South Commerce Center, a Class A speculative warehouse facility located at 3175 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City.

Slated for completion in second-quarter 2023, 5 South Commerce Center will offer 172,845 square feet of space divisible to 57,615 square feet. The building will feature a 2,500-square-foot office suite, additional office space to-suit, 32-foot clear heights, 56-foot by 54-foot column spacing, 35 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, ESFR sprinkler system, 146 car parking stalls, ample power, clerestory windows and a paved and fenced outdoor storage yard.

Phillip Eilers, Jon Schreck and Rick Newton of Cushman & Wakefield are handling project leasing efforts.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Pavlov Media
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Oct
20
InterFace Seniors Housing Midwest 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2022
Nov
2
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2022
Nov
15
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Southeast 2022
Nov
16
InterFace Nashville Multifamily 2022
Nov
30
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2022
Dec
1
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2022
Dec
7
LeaseCon/TurnCon 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  