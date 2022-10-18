ViaWest Breaks Ground on 172,845 SF Spec Warehouse in Salt Lake City

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, Utah, Western

Located in Salt Lake City, 5 South Commerce Center will feature 172,845 square feet of speculative Class A industrial space.

SALT LAKE CITY — ViaWest Group has broken ground on 5 South Commerce Center, a Class A speculative warehouse facility located at 3175 W. 500 South in Salt Lake City.

Slated for completion in second-quarter 2023, 5 South Commerce Center will offer 172,845 square feet of space divisible to 57,615 square feet. The building will feature a 2,500-square-foot office suite, additional office space to-suit, 32-foot clear heights, 56-foot by 54-foot column spacing, 35 dock-high doors, four grade-level doors, ESFR sprinkler system, 146 car parking stalls, ample power, clerestory windows and a paved and fenced outdoor storage yard.

Phillip Eilers, Jon Schreck and Rick Newton of Cushman & Wakefield are handling project leasing efforts.