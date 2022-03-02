ViaWest Breaks Ground on Airport 48 Industrial Development in Central Phoenix
PHOENIX — ViiaWest Group and Stevens-Leinweber Construction, as general contractor, have broken ground for the development of Airport 48 Industrial, a Class A industrial building situated on one of the last infill parcels in Central Phoenix.
Located on nearly 10 acres at 3232 S. 48th St., Airport 48 will offer 146,526 square feet of industrial space. Delivery is slated for fourth-quarter 2022.
McCall & Associates is serving as project architect and Kimley-Horn is civil engineer. Isy Sonabend and Drew Eisen of NAI Horizon are handling leasing for the property.
