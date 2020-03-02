ViaWest Breaks Ground on Superior Logistics Center in Phoenix Sky Harbor Submarket
PHOENIX — ViaWest Group has broken ground on Superior Logistics Center, which will occupy a 9.2-acre land site at the northwest corner of Superior Avenue and 44th Street just south of Sky Harbor Airport in Phoenix.
Superior Logistics Center will consist of two mid-bay industrial buildings: 71,500 square feet and 79,200 square feet, with divisibility down to 15,000 square feet. The development team includes Alliance Bank of Arizona, Deutsche Architecture Group, Kimley-Horn and Nitti Builders.
John Werstler and Cooper Fratt of CBRE’s Phoenix office are handling the leasing of the project.
