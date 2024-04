SALT LAKE CITY — ViaWest Group and Clarion Partners have broken ground on Central Commerce Center, an industrial project in Salt Lake City. Big D Construction is serving as general contractor for the project.

Spanning 25.1 acres, Central Commerce Center will feature two LEED-certified industrial buildings offering a total of 340,000 square feet of space.

Rusty Bollow and Bobby Stevens of Colliers will oversee the property marketing and leasing of the facility.